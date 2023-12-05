Fairview Microwave Unveils Premium Waveguide Calibration Kits

New Kits Elevate Precision and Availability in Waveguide Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, introduces its newest lineup of waveguide calibration kits. Designed to calibrate and test microwave devices and systems, these kits are tailored specifically for the waveguide sizes WR-90, WR-75, WR-62, WR-34, WR-28, and WR-22.

Each calibration kit includes two waveguide-to-coax adapters, a waveguide-matched termination, two waveguide short plates, and precision waveguide sections of 1/4λ, 1/8λ, and 3/8λ. The kits offer frequency-range options of 8.2 to 12.5 GHz, 9.84 to 15 GHz, 11.9 to 18 GHz and 17.6 to 26.7 GHz.

In addition, for professionals with specific needs, Fairview has made optional waveguide straight sections available for individual purchase. They are built for long-term reliability, made of either aluminum or brass, depending on the waveguide size.

Unlike other suppliers, Fairview maintains an extensive in-stock range of waveguide calibration kits, eliminating the usual wait time. Despite the superior quality and unparalleled availability, the pricing remains competitive, offering customers exceptional value for their investment.

"These new waveguide calibration kits and straight sections are a testament not only to our dedication to innovation but also to our promise of ensuring product availability and affordability," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Fairview's new waveguide calibration kits are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

