Fairway Home Mortgage Rolls Out Made for Home Credit Card

The Made Essential Visa ® Signature Preferred Card for Fairway Home Mortgage is designed for homeowners, enabling them to earn rewards on mortgage payments as well as for many routine household purchases

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage, in partnership with Made Card, announced today that Fairway borrowers will be invited to apply for a special Made for Home Card that will grant them rewards on mortgage payments, as well as for using the card for a variety of home purchases. Fairway Home Mortgage will begin marketing the credit card through select loan officers and branches this month, with a broader nationwide launch planned for January 2026.

Cardholders can earn rewards in two ways – first, by simply making on-time mortgage payments using existing payment methods outside of the Made for Home Card, and second, by making purchases on the card for home improvements, home maintenance, home furnishings, gas, groceries, and utilities, all on a Made for Home Card with no annual fee.

For the first time, these rewards can be redeemed toward lower closing costs on future Fairway refinances or purchases, a unique feature of the card for Fairway borrowers. This benefit enables borrowers facing today's higher interest rates to refinance with less hassle and lower cost in the future.

In addition to mortgage-related redemptions and unique homeowner-focused rewards, points can be redeemed as traditional credit card rewards like cash-back and gift cards, as well as other innovative redemptions like credit card APR buydowns, helping homeowners reduce monthly expenses and manage their finances more effectively.

The Made for Home Card is the result of a partnership between Fairway Home Mortgage and Made Card, a fintech company dedicated to helping homeowners save time, money, and stress. The card program is managed and operated by Made Card, with Fairway Home Mortgage serving as a distribution and marketing partner. The Made Essential Visa®Signature Preferred Card is issued by Lead Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

"Fairway and Made Card share a commitment of serving our customers and making homeownership more affordable," said Mike Blake, President Capital Markets, Fairway Home Mortgage. "By offering rewards tied to on-time mortgage payments and home expenses, we'll provide our customers with the benefit of reducing costs on future refinance or purchase mortgages."

"With Fairway, we're giving homeowners a smarter way to earn and save," said Ashin Shah, CEO & Co-Founder of Made Card. "The Made for Home Card rewards good financial habits and turns homeownership into an opportunity for savings."

The Made for Home Card gives Fairway Home Mortgage a powerful new engagement tool, allowing them to strengthen loyalty, differentiate their offerings, and remain aligned with customers across their entire homeownership journey.

How to Apply

The Made Essential Visa®Signature Preferred Card (Made for Home Card) is now accepting applications. Homeowners interested in exclusive mortgage and home-related rewards can sign up at www.madecard.com.

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

About Made Card

Made Card is a consumer fintech platform built to help homeowners manage costs, maximize rewards, and achieve long-term savings. By offering exclusive mortgage and home-related perks, Made Card ensures homeownership expenses become opportunities for financial benefits rather than burdens and aims to stay an integral partner through the full homeownership journey. The Company has raised over $8 million in an oversubscribed seed round co-led by Jump Capital and Village Global, with participation from seasoned angel investors across the mortgage and structured finance industries.

The Made Essential Visa®Signature Preferred Card for Fairway Home Mortgage ("Made for Home" Card) is issued by Lead Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Made Card is responsible for the card program and customer experience, in partnership with Fairway Home Mortgage Corporation.

