Tellurian to Reopen Detox Center With Help From Fairway Home Mortgage

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellurian Behavioral Health of Madison will be opening a medically monitored drug detoxification program that will replace a facility that had been closed due to funding restraints. The new program is scheduled to open the beginning of 2026 and will be located at a renovated facility at 702 W. Main Street in Madison. Funding from Madison-based Fairway Home Mortgage enabled Tellurian to purchase and renovate the building where individuals experiencing a substance abuse crisis will be able to find a safe, supportive environment to begin their recovery journey.

Officials said this program will allow hospitals to keep more of their beds available for people experiencing medical emergencies, and will also ease pressure on law enforcement because the program can reduce medical clearance times from an average of eight hours down to 20 minutes.

"This move allows us to continue our legacy of helping those in desperate need in a newly remodeled, trauma-informed environment where patients can begin their recovery journey with greater comfort and dignity," said CEO of Tellurian Behavioral Health Kevin Florek. "We have seen hundreds of individuals achieve lasting recovery, and for many, it all started with this level of care."

"My sister Sherri Anderson and I lost our father to alcohol abuse, and I also was challenged by alcohol for many years," said Steve Jacobson, the CEO of Fairway Home Mortgage whose donation made the new detox center possible. "We know how addiction can ravage lives, and we've seen the good things that Kevin and Tellurian do in the Madison area. It's vital that we help keep them going."

Tellurian has named the new facility on W. Main Street "Jake's Place" in honor of Steve Jacobson's father Darryll Jacobson.

"Like so many nonprofits doing lifesaving work, Tellurian continues to navigate the ongoing challenges of fundraising," said Julie Fry, Chairman of the Board of Tellurian and Chief Human Resources Officer at Fairway. "When Steve Jacobson learned that the detox center was at risk of closing, he didn't hesitate – he took action with a generous and timely contribution. I'll never forget the look on Kevin Florek's face when he heard the news; he was genuinely speechless. It was a powerful reminder of what happens when people step up for a mission that truly matters."

"We can't thank Steve enough for enabling us to open this new facility and extend care to those in dire need," added Kevin Florek. "We would be humbled and gracious to anyone who follows Steve's lead and contributes as well."

Donations can be made at tellurian.org.

