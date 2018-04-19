Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Kym and Amy Team

Kym Sorensen has been in the mortgage industry since 2000. With a history of excellent customer service and knowledge of what is available to homebuyers, Kym seeks to ensure that her clients are happy. She strives to be upfront, honest, thorough and available for every customer she works with. Communication is key, "I want you to be comfortable with the mortgage process because it's not every day that you buy a home." Kym is committed to educating you on the process, the terms, the programs, and then helping you identify what is the right program that best fits your financial needs and future goals.

Amy Pohl was raised in Arizona and is a fellow Sun Devil. One of Amy's main objectives is providing a service that is based on trust and confidence. "It is so important to deliver on what you promise and always make sure you are available." She and her team can see things early in the process that could become an issue and address them immediately. With a genuine care for people and a commitment to excellence, Amy prides herself in communicating every step of the way and in an open, transparent and timely manner. "As a mortgage professional, it is my mission to ensure that everyone I work with never feels less than important. People can count on me. This is more than just a house… it's your home."

The Kym and Amy Team is located at 7010 E Chauncey Ln. Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85054 and can be reached by phone at 877-640-1201.

Kym Sorensen, Sr. Loan Officer, NMLS # 303307

Amy Pohl, Sr. Loan Officer, NMLS # 367638

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 410 locations and over 6,700 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

For more information, please visit our website at www.FairwayIndependentMC.com. NMLS Entity ID # 2289.

