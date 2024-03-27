Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Increases Its Use of Digital Closings

MADISON, Wis., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, is now the top user of digital closings among independent mortgage banks in the industry.

Fairway defines digital closings as any involving a digital or electronic signature, and the company is now the top independent mortgage bank for eMortgages for purchase transactions with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"85% of all closings with Fairway have a digital component," said Teri Pansing, Fairway's SVP of Corporate Closing. "Fairway has completed more than 150,000 digital closings. Our goal has always been to provide the best-in-class closing experience. We continue to innovate digital closing alongside the in-person experience aspiring for the very best."

Fairway has calculated that by digitizing the signing packages in closings, it has eliminated the need for more than 6 million pages of paper, thereby saving 685 trees and reducing the amount of time borrowers need to spend at the signing table by more than 85,000 hours. "

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

