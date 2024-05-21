Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Promotes Carrie Guarrero to President of Ignite.

MADISON, Wis., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today the promotion of Carrie Guarrero to the role of President of Fairway's coaching platform Fairway Ignite.

Guarrero has participated in various coaching and certification programs since 1998. In 2007, she launched her first coaching and training company. From that point forward, she has been a key player in the mortgage and real estate industries, consistently performing exceptionally well as a top producer, except for 2013 and 2014 when she fully committed herself to coaching.

Carrie's association with Fairway began in 2015, where she took on a critical role as a founding Executive Teammate for Fairway Ignite. Throughout the inception of Ignite, Carrie has been deeply involved in its evolution, contributing to start-up assistance, system and curriculum design, content creation, operational management, coaching of coaches, live events coordination, coach pairing, and sales strategies.

Currently, Carrie's primary focus lies in fostering growth within Fairway. She is committed to refining and developing programs that encourage connections among the Fairway teammates, helping them to expand their businesses and enrich their lives. Carrie continues to mentor and guide coaches, providing ongoing coaching to executives and top producers within the organization.

"Carrie has been an invaluable member of our team for years, demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and dedication," said Austin Larr, the CEO of Fairway Ignite. "In her new role as President, Carrie will continue to drive Ignite forward, leading with innovation, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation