Faith Investor Services Launches Arimathea Catholic Core Bond ETF

New ETF offers Catholic investors a core bond holding to align their faith and fixed income investments.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Investor Services, LLC ("FIS"), a faith-based investment firm offering ETFs and wealth management solutions aligned with Christian values, today announced the launch of the Arimathea Catholic Core Bond ETF. This expands the firm's faith-based ETF platform to six total funds covering both stock and bond allocations.

This newly launched ETF is listed on NYSE Arca. Arimathea Catholic Core Bond ETF trades under the ticker: SHRD. The ticker SHRD reflects the Shroud which Joseph of Arimathea used to wrap Jesus' body after his death. This ETF joins FIS' other five funds already trading at NYSE Arca; FIS Christian Stock Fund (ticker: PRAY), FIS Tactical Equity ETF (ticker: ACTS), FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (ticker: BRIF), FIS Bright Portfolios Core Bond ETF (ticker: BRIB) and FIS Faith Income ETF (ticker: FTHB).

"Whether in ETFs or through serving people in a wealth management role, we seek performance in a faithful manner," said Steve Nelson, Chairman & CEO of Faith Investor Services. "It is a privilege to partner with tremendous sub-advisors like Arimathea, Bright Portfolios and Asterozoa. That these firms chose our platform to launch their ETFs is quite gratifying. It also presents FIS with an obligation to perform that we take to heart. This new fund launch expands FIS' offerings focused on Catholic investors and brings a core bond ETF to meet the fixed income objectives for those who seek it."

About Faith Investor Services

FIS is heavily influenced by the Generous Giving™ movement. FIS is structured with a mission-oriented purpose, with the long-term goal to direct the firm's net equity to endow the church. As demand for values-aligned investment strategies continues to grow, the firm intends to further expand its ETF platform in the years ahead.

Faith Investor Services, LLC provides faith-based ETF and wealth management solutions to help investors pursue their financial goals in alignment with their Christian beliefs. The firm's ETF family includes six funds: SHRD, PRAY, ACTS, BRIF, BRIB and FTHB. FIS has offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Saint Louis, MO, White Bear Lake, MN, Charleston, SC and Dallas, TX.

About Arimathea Investing

About Arimathea Investing Arimathea Investing exists to help investors direct capital in alignment with Catholic moral and social teaching. The firm also supports financial advisors and institutions seeking to integrate faith and finance through disciplined screening frameworks, research resources, and professional education. The firm takes its name from St. Joseph of Arimathea, who used his position and resources at a decisive moment in history to care for Christ after the Crucifixion. The ticker SHRD references the burial shroud, recalling that act of service in Christ's most vulnerable hour. Together, they reflect the firm's belief that financial stewardship carries moral responsibility.

Learn more at www.faithinvestorservices.com.

Important Risk Information

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain the Fund's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (833) 833-1311, or visit www.faithinvestorservices.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing in ETFs involves risk. There is no guarantee the Funds' investment strategy will be successful, and you can lose money on your investment. Shares may trade at a price above or below their net asset value (NAV) in the secondary market.

Fund shares are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact :

Steven T. Nelson, CFA

[email protected]

(480) 780-0104

SOURCE Faith Investor Services, LLC