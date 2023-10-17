Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Launches Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Audit Defense Task Force

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) has launched a task force to help businesses defend Employee Retention Credit (ERC) audits and investigations. The IRS has recently expressed concerns about questionable ERC claims, often orchestrated by unethical "ERC Mills", leaving business owners vulnerable to severe penalties.

ERC Mills promote quick and substantial financial benefits through the ERC program — even for ineligible businesses — employing tactics such as guaranteed eligibility claims, minimal vetting, enticing marketing phrases, exorbitant fees, and upfront payments. As a result, the IRS has halted processing of new ERC claims while scrutinizing existing claims.

FRB's ERC Audit Defense Task Force helps businesses navigate the frightening process of a government inquiry, including:

Negotiating with the IRS upon audit of an ERC claim, including defending claims and arguing against the application of penalties

Proactively advising on ERC claims not yet audited, including double-checking eligibility assessments from ERC Mills

Analyzing agreements with ERC Mills and consideration of remedies

Evaluating alternative avenues for tax savings

Advising other service professionals, such as accountants, regarding ethical responsibilities, legal liabilities, and defense preparations related to ERC claims

"We've been disconcerted by the rise of ERC Mills since businesses have been bombarded with solicitations, and the problem has metastasized. Our own law firm still gets regular inquiries from these bad actors, even after the IRS rightfully took drastic measures to try and curb the flow of rotten claims," said FRB's Vice Managing Partner, Matthew Rappaport. "We are committed to fighting for businesses in hot water for seeking what they thought were legitimate benefits from an established government program," he continued.

