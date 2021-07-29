Falcon Risk Services Selects OneShield Software

"OneShield's technology complements our analytical and automated underwriting approach," Falcon Risk CEO Craig Landi. Tweet this

OneShield's SaaS provides out-of-the-box functionality for policy management, including document management, reporting, and analysis — and all completely configurable for MGA-specific requirements.

"We are excited to work closely with Falcon on its market launch and future growth," says OneShield Chief Revenue Officer Liza Smith. "This is another in a series of recent OneShield successes in the MGA, commercial liability market space."

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has over 70+ lines of business in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Falcon Risk Holdings

Falcon Risk Services is a managing general agency focused on underwriting and claims management of financial and cyber lines of insurance business throughout the United States. Falcon uses an analytical approach to underwriting and claims management while also leveraging deep and longstanding broker relationships to nationally distribute its management, professional and cyber liability product portfolio.

For more information, visit www.falconriskservices.com

