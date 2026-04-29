Falfurrias Management Partners Announces Investment in Young American Food Brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Management Partners ("Falfurrias"), a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced its investment in Young American Food Brands (formerly known as Miami Beef), a family-founded company with over 50 years of heritage in the protein industry. The investment marks Falfurrias' continued expansion into the packaged foods space and reflects the firm's conviction in the durable, long-term growth potential for high-quality, premium protein products.

Founded in 1972, Young American Food Brands has experienced significant growth over the past decade, expanding its portfolio from ground beef and patties to a diversified range of products, including hot dogs, sausages, and smoked whole muscle items such as prime rib, brisket, and roast beef. The company is placing a strategic emphasis on expanding its offerings in organic, grass-fed, and Wagyu beef products to meet evolving consumer demand for premium, high-quality proteins.

In the last five years, Young American has completed multiple acquisitions. The company's disciplined, acquisition-driven growth positions it well within Falfurrias' investment thesis focused on sustained demand in resilient industries. Robert Young will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company into its next phase of growth.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Robert Young, CEO of Young American Food Brands. "While many still know us as Miami Beef, our evolution into Young American Food Brands reflects the growth and diversification of our business. We've built a strong foundation over the past five decades, and as we continue to invest in our future, bringing in an experienced partner like Falfurrias positions us to take the company to the next level. A key part of that growth will be adding additional facilities to our footprint to enhance our capabilities, better serve our customers, and expand our leadership in premium protein segments, including organic, grass-fed, and Wagyu products."

The investment will be supported by Bill Lovette, FMP Partner, in his role as Chairman of the Board. Lovette brings deep expertise in the protein sector, having served as CEO of Pilgrim's Pride and earlier as an executive at Tyson Foods. Lovette is excited to partner with the Young family to build on the strong foundation they have established over the last five decades and help accelerate YAFB's growth.

"We identified premium protein as a major category of interest based on our ongoing Industry First research. Consumer demand for grass-fed, organic, and premium-branded beef is outpacing total category growth, and Young American is well-positioned to deliver the highest-quality protein consumers deserve," said Lovette. "We are excited to partner with Robert, the Young family, and the entire Young American team to broaden their reach."

"Our food practice is built around finding businesses in categories with durable, long-term tailwinds and partnering with management to drive the next phase of growth," said Falfurrias Partner Chip Johnson. "Premium protein checks that box in a compelling way, and Young American is a platform well-positioned to capitalize on that demand with the right operational partner behind it."

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisors to Falfurrias on the transaction. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisors, and DarrowEverett LLP served as legal advisors to Young American Food Brands.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund investing in high-growth companies across sectors, including business, government, and financial services; marketing and information services; food manufacturing; and industrial technology. The team is comprised of experienced investors and operators, supported by in-house resources spanning strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised approximately $4.0 billion across eight funds and invests in growing middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can complement portfolio company executive teams in support of long-term growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com.

About Young American Food Brands

Founded in 1972 and doing business as Miami Beef, Young American Food Brands is a leading supplier of fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Its portfolio includes Miami Beef, Free Graze, Florida Raised, Sizzle King, Young Ridge, Brooklyn Burger, Devault Foods, Hofmann Sausage, and Best Provision, with operations in South Florida, New York, and New Jersey. Young American Food Brands is a parent company designed to support a portfolio of regional and national brands with shared values, scalable infrastructure, and a focus on quality, innovation, and growth.

SOURCE Falfurrias Management Partners