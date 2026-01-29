Falfurrias Management Partners Announces Leadership Promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Management Partners announced today the promotion of several members of the firm's investment and leadership team, reflecting Falfurrias' continued growth and long-term commitment to developing talent.

The firm promoted Katie-Rose Austin, Grant Hundley, and Hugh McColl IV to principal, recognizing their leadership and impact across the organization. In their expanded roles, they will continue to help guide the firm and its portfolio companies.

Austin joined Falfurrias in 2016 and was promoted to vice president in 2021. She focuses on investments in the business services sector and currently serves on the boards of Engage FI and AnthroMed.





Hundley joined Falfurrias in 2020 and was promoted to vice president in 2022. Before joining Falfurrias, he served as a special operations and infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He focuses on government services investments and currently serves on the boards of Synergy ECP, Oddball, Woven Solutions, and the firm's new Defense Technology Platform.





McColl joined Falfurrias in 2022 and was promoted to vice president later that year. Previously, he served as executive director of strategy and chief of staff to the CEO at Parexel and as an associate at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. He focuses on software and business services investments and serves on the boards of Neighborly Software, Gravitate, and capSpire.

The firm also promoted Jubal Early to vice president. Early joined Falfurrias in 2021 and was promoted to senior associate in 2023. Before joining Falfurrias, he was an analyst at Truist Securities, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, equity financing, and leveraged finance transactions within the firm's Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group.

Falfurrias also announced the promotion of Rob Heidel to chief financial officer. Rob joined Falfurrias in 2021 and has served as interim chief financial officer and chief compliance officer. As CFO, he will oversee finance, fund administration, investor relations, financial reporting, and compliance, and will continue to support tax strategy.

"Each of these promotions reflects the meaningful contributions these individuals have made to our firm and our portfolio," said Ed McMahan, managing partner of Falfurrias Management Partners. "Rob has been a trusted leader across our finance and compliance functions, and our new principals and vice president have consistently demonstrated strong judgment, ownership, and alignment with our investment philosophy. We are excited to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to their continued impact."

About Falfurrias Management Partners

Falfurrias Management Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, lower-middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias leverages a differentiated Industry First approach, partnering with proven management teams and experienced advisors to build durable and sustainable companies. Falfurrias is positioned as an operationally focused lower-middle-market growth buyout firm through its two distinct funds Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP) and Falfurrias Growth Partners (FGP). For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

SOURCE Falfurrias Management Partners