IQ AIR: A Supplement Designed to Strengthen Lung Health

The Cold and Flu Season Is Here. As Things Like COVID Infections Exacerbate an Already Unpleasant Season, LifeBridge's Lung Immunity Support Shines.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory illnesses tend to increase with the onset of the colder weather season. LifeBridge offers a natural solution to strengthen lung immunity for the months ahead in the form of IQ AIR, its unique, naturally-derived formula designed to help the lungs stay strong and efficient on a daily basis.

The 2024-2025 influenza season just wrapped up (it ran from September 29, 2024, to August 30, 2025), and the CDC classified it as "the most severe influenza season since 2017–18." While this refers to a year-long calculation, it added that the recently ended flu season peaked between November and February, indicating that the upcoming 2025-2026 season is likely to intensify as October gives way to November. CNN Health also reports that as the fall chill sets in, the threat of respiratory viruses "like Covid-19, influenza, or RSV looms across the country."

The number of lung-related respiratory illnesses that humans face each year during cold and flu season is significant, and it's important for people to take steps whenever possible to safeguard against the possibility of getting sick. Preventative measures like washing hands, sleeping well, exercising regularly, and eating healthy can help the body's immune system stay strong during these periods of time.

For those looking for further natural support during this illness-prone time of year, LifeBridge has developed its dietary supplement IQ AIR. The Smart Lung Vitamin is a unique blend of vitamins like D3, along with key additions, such as Cordyceps extract. The formula is carefully crafted to support strong, healthy lung tissue that can help naturally protect the body against common upper respiratory challenges. The formula is also packed with antioxidants that help defend the body from harmful free radicals.

"The goal with IQ AIR," explained LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav, "is to use natural ingredients to strengthen the body. In essence, we help the body take care of itself. This is especially important for the lungs during this time of year. Our formula is designed to help their natural ability to absorb oxygen for better vitality and energy. If you can boost your immune system and your lungs, you give yourself the best form of resilience to everyday threats during cold and flu season."

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

