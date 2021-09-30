Fall and Christmas Concert Tours Give Back to The Salvation Army

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare have teamed up with The Salvation Army to support millions of families in need. Awakening Foundation and Altrua HeathShare will donate at nearly 90 concert locations across the country, following the tours of contemporary Christian artists TobyMac, Newsboys, Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, and Michael W. Smith. The combined partners' donation will support The Salvation Army's programs to help people recover from the resurgence of the pandemic and stay in their homes this holiday season.

As the nation's largest direct social service provider, The Salvation Army has worked nonstop since the start of the pandemic, providing shelter, meal services, financial assistance, emotional and spiritual care, and more to those needing support. With the resurgence of COVID-19 and the end of some federal support programs, The Salvation Army anticipates requests for service to increase.

"I am thrilled and delighted with our Fall events line up and the continued partnership with The Salvation Army to make a tangible impact in each of the local communities we are visiting," said Dan Fife, president and founder of Awakening Foundation. "This past year our team faced some of the biggest challenges in the history of live events. Faith and courage helped us face those obstacles; and we have found blessings and gratitude on the other side of all the hard work and grit. Our team is honored to come alongside The Salvation Army to support the important work happening on the front lines of those in need."

Each show is adhering to local and venue requirements as it relates to COVID-19 to ensure families and friends can safely enjoy live music again.

"The Salvation Army is so grateful for the continued generosity of Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare, which will help us keep people in their homes this holiday season and beyond," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "The support from Awakening Foundation will help ensure that hope marches on for individuals and families in need, and we pray that their generosity inspires others to donate and make a difference in their communities."

With a presence in nearly every ZIP code in the United Sates, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of local communities and is committed to meeting human need no matter the cost. Since the start of the pandemic, and thanks to supporters like Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare The Salvation Army has provided:

More than 225 million meals

$81 million in utility assistance

$111 million in rent and mortgage assistance

A full list of cities and tour dates appears at AwakeningEvents.com. To learn more about The Salvation Army or make a donation to help those needing a hand in your community, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Awakening Foundation

Awakening Foundation, a leader in the faith-based concert touring space, produces on average over 300 concerts and events annually. Consistently ranked in Pollstar's "Top 50 Promoters" list, reaching as high as ninth in North America and top 15 in the world, Awakening Foundation was founded in Greenbrier, Arkansas, by Dan Fife, and has recently expanded its footprint to Franklin, Tennessee. Awakening Foundation is the exclusive producer of the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour, The K-LOVE Christmas Tour, Good Friday Nashville with Chris Tomlin, and the Drive-In Theater Tour Series, along with many others. For more information, please visit https://www.awakeningevents.com.

