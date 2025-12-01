The Salvation Army Encourages Neighbors To Find Joy Through Giving

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/the-salvation-army/9358654-en-the-salvation-army-giving-tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, The Salvation Army is inviting people to "Give With Joy" — bringing joy to a neighbor and to themselves by donating. "Every act of generosity supports those in need but also uplifts the giver," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army.

With the number of people experiencing homelessness increasing by 18% over the past year and 18 million households living with food insecurity, communities everywhere are feeling the strain this holiday season and beyond. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, the country's longest-running holiday fundraising effort, says it will need to surpass last year's Giving Tuesday digital giving total ($2.9M) in order to meet increased requests for services. Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign stay within the community in which they were given, providing a variety of services to local community members all year long.

Following a successful Red Kettle Kickoff halftime performance by Post Malone at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game, several partners are coming alongside The Salvation Army to raise awareness of the need for donations this Giving Tuesday:

Celebrity chef and baker Buddy Valastro — star of the former hit series "Cake Boss" and owner of the iconic Carlo's Bakery — is featuring a limited-edition red velvet cake.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders created the "Give With Joy" dance to inspire others to support their communities this holiday season.

For the second year in a row, Lainey Wilson is hosting her Heart Like A Truck Fund Week of Giving, during which she will make donations to various organizations through her Heart Like A Truck Fund charity, including The Salvation Army.

Last year, thanks to donations and the support of more than 1.5 million volunteers, The Salvation Army:

Served over 183 million meals.

Provided more than 10 million nights of shelter.

Offered holiday assistance to more than 2.3 million people.

Helped 1.5 million families avoid eviction through financial assistance.

This Giving Tuesday, donors can contribute in several ways:

Donate cash, coins, or checks at a Red Kettle, or give digitally via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Give a monthly sustaining gift at SalvationArmyUSA.org. This can include cryptocurrency donations of Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other supported tokens through the secure Engiven platform.

Volunteer to ring the bell at a Red Kettle by registering at RegisterToRing.com.

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

In 2024, The Salvation Army helped 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

