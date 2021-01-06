Fall Head Over Heels for Fudge Truffle Ice Cream at Cold Stone Creamery

For a limited time only, Cold Stone Creamery is also offering red waffle cones and bowls to complete your love-struck Creations™. Also back by popular demand, Be Mine REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups, a rich Chocolate Cup with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt, a REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup and a Chocolate Heart.

"February is one of the sweetest months of the year, so we're very excited to bring back Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, a fan-favorite flavor that reimages a classic box of Valentine's Day chocolates as a super-premium ice cream," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We hope our guests will fall head over heels for these goodies."

Additionally, from January 6 through February 7, it's kick-off time at Cold Stone Creamery! Treat yourself to our Ice Cream Cupcakes, Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches or REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups while you watch the Big Game. Or go big AND stay home with one of our Signature Ice Cream Cakes like Cookies & Creamery™.

Valentine's Day

Promotional Flavor:

Fudge Truffle Ice Cream – available until February 16

Promotional Creation™:

Falling in Chocolate™ – Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Brownie, Fudge and Whipped Topping – available until February 16

Red Waffle Bowls and Cones

Promotional Cake:

Fudge Truffle Decadence™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache – available until February 16

Promotional Novelties:

Be Mine REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups – A rich Chocolate Cup with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt, a REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup and a Chocolate Heart – available until February 16

The Big Game

Featured Cake:

Cookies & Creamery™ – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting – available until February 7

Featured Novelties:

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches – Super-premium Ice Cream sandwiched between two Chocolate Chip Cookies and rolled in delicious Mix-Ins – available until February 7

Ice Cream Cupcakes – A rich Chocolate Cup filled with a layer of moist Cake, Fudge and Ice Cream, then topped with fluffy Frosting – available until February 7

REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups – A rich Chocolate Cup with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt, a REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup – available until February 7

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

