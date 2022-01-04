Fall in Love with Hershey's Valentine's Day Products, Then Hop Right into the Brand's Easter Lineup This Year!

This Valentine's Day, new and returning heart-shaped goodies from the Reese's and Hershey's brands abound, as well as the new Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups that are your favorite Reese's Peanut Butter Miniature Cups but with a colorful pink top. For Easter, the Hershey's brand is debuting seasonal treats in a cookies 'n' creme flavor and offering a new Hershey's Kisses flavor, vanilla frosting. The Whoppers brand is encouraging fans to get creative with their bunny-inspired spring treats too.

Find your perfect Valentine's Day candy match.

Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups (9.3 oz. bag): Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups are blooming just in time for Valentine's Day! With a layer of light pink colored creme on top of a Reese's Peanut Butter Miniature Cup, these candies, wrapped in three distinct bouquet-inspired foils, will be the perfect shareable treat all season long.

Hershey's Pink Cookies 'N' Creme Hearts (8.8 oz. bag): Kisses and Hugs . Cookies 'N' Creme. Some things are meant to be together and with that in mind the Hershey's brand has created Hershey's Pink Cookies 'N' Creme Hearts. These miniature cookies 'n' creme heart-shaped treats will have your Valentine swooning!

Reese's White Creme Hearts (7.2 oz 6-pack and 2.4 oz. King Size): Reese's Hearts? Yes please! This year, the Reese's brand is taking things to the next level with new Reese's White Creme Hearts, offering Reese's Peanut Butter enrobed in delectable white creme! Available in a 7.2 oz 6-pack and 2.4 oz. King Size, gift one of these to your crush, or stow in your candy drawer as an act of self-love!

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box (10 oz. box): Hershey is making it easier than ever to find the perfect Galentine's Day gift with Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Boxes filled with a Valentine's Day staple – Hershey's Kisses milk chocolates. Share the heart by gifting one to your favorite person and keeping one all to yourself!

"Our Valentine's Day products – from new Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups to our returning Hershey's Kisses Meltaway Roses – are helping to make each moment, big or small, that much more special, no matter how you're celebrating the season of love," said Nathan Stebbins, Associate Brand Manager of Valentine's Season. "Love birds and families alike will all have something to choose from!"

And Hershey is spreading even more love this season with returning Valentine's Day favorites including Hershey's Kisses Meltaway Roses (9 oz. bag) – back for a second year – and the return of the iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts (7.2 oz. 6-pack).

Say hello to springtime.

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies (4.25 oz. box): Your favorite bunnies from the Hershey's brand are now available in cookies 'n' creme! Made from the bunny ears down to the tail with cookies 'n' creme made with pink, purple and blue cookie pieces, this will surely be the sweetest bunny this spring!

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Eggs (7 oz. bag): The Hershey's brand is giving us polka dots inside and out this season with their new Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Eggs. Pink, purple, and blue cookie pieces throughout a creamy Hershey's egg wrapped in bright pink and blue polka dot foils. That is what we call "egg-citing."

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme (9 oz. bag): This season, the Hershey's brand has made a treat for those who grab a cupcake just to enjoy the frosting with the NEW Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme. Wrapped in adorable plaid foils, this is the perfect treat for springtime picnics as a dessert topping or to have all on its own.

Whoppers Bunny Tails (4 oz. box): The new Whoppers Bunny Tails, featuring an adorable Easter basket-toting bunny on the package, are putting a spring in our step with a vanilla flavored creme outside and classic malty inside. Whoppers Bunny Tails will be great for getting creative with all your bunny-inspired baking this season, and not to mention delicious!

"Eggs and bunnies are always front and center during the Easter season, so this year we're going all out with the Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies and Eggs, and Whoppers Bunny Tails," said Briant Giles, Manager of the Easter season. "Families can always look to Hershey to provide iconic treats for their Easter baskets, but also to find something new in the candy aisle for the season, such as our Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme – the perfect fit for springtime get-togethers!"

And to help you transition your candy drawer from winter to spring, stock up on returning seasonal favorites such as the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs (15 oz. bag), Cadbury Mini Eggs and Cadbury Crème Eggs (7.3 oz. bag), available for a limited time only this season.

For more information on the new and returning innovations and receipt inspiration, visit hersheyland.com.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

