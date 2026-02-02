Hershey Announces 2026 Investor Day

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Voskuil, and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the company's key strategic and financial priorities, followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.thehersheycompany.com/ under "Events and Webcasts." A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.

