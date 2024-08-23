Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is back along with two new fall faves!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With flannel and pumpkin patch season on the horizon, Dutch Bros is cozying up with new fall drinks! Fall's bestie, Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, returns and helps give a warm welcome to two new seasonal flavors. The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve, Cookie Butter Latte and Caramel Apple Rebel are now available at all 900+ Dutch Bros locations and are perfect for all fall festivities.

Fall in Luv with Dutch Bros’ New Drinks

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve partners pumpkin and salted caramel together and is finished with Soft Top™, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks.

The Cookie Butter Latte delivers the ultimate cookie butter experience: it's flavored with cookie butter, a cookie butter swirl lines the inside of the cup and a final touch of Soft Top™ and cookie butter drizzle completes the drink.

The Caramel Apple Rebel reimagines the nostalgic lollipop flavor with green apple and salted caramel infused together in an energy drink with a green apple and salted caramel float.

"The anticipation for fall drinks is always so high and we're so excited to bring back a fan favorite, our Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "This trio embraces all of fall with classic seasonal flavors like caramel, pumpkin, apple and cookie butter and each one is fully customizable for everyone to own the season."

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve, Cookie Butter Latte and Caramel Apple Rebel are available through October 31.

