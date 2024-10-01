Fall into Savings! Hankook Tire Offers Up to $120 Savings in Fall 2024 Rebate

New rebate delivers discounts on EV, all-season, and all-terrain tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaves turn and cold weather approaches, it's the perfect time to prepare your vehicle for the changing conditions as leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its Fall into Savings rebate, running now through November 30, 2024. Over 20 of Hankook's premium EV, light truck, and SUV tires, as well as winter and all-season tires under the Laufenn, brand are eligible for the Fall rebate. Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible Hankook iON, Hankook Dynapro and Laufenn lines will qualify for up to $120 in savings.

For EV drivers, the Hankook iON lineup offers high-performance tires capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions all year round, including the iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV tires. Designed to extend an EV's battery range, the iON lineup can also reduce outside noise, withstand high levels of torque -- and with the Fall into Savings rebate, save drivers up to $120.

Light truck and SUV owners can also score up to $80 with the purchase of select Dynapro tires. With a wide variety of products designed for CUVs, SUVs and light trucks, Dynapro tires provide exceptional grip and durability in off-roading situations, while still keeping the cabin quiet and comfortable on the road.

Drivers can also "Journey in Style" this Fall with select Laufenn all-season and winter tires, like the S FIT AS and I FIT Ice. Save up to $40 when choosing select Laufenn tires.

The tires that qualify for Hankook's Fall into Savings Rebate include:

Rebate

Amount Product Product Description $120 Hankook iON evo & iON evo SUV High-performance designed for electric vehicles Hankook iON evo AS & iON evo AS SUV All-season performance designed for electric vehicles Hankook iON i*cept & iON i*cept SUV Winter tires designed for electric vehicles $80 Hankook Dynapro AT M All-terrain performance designed for light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro AT2 & Dynapro AT2 Xtreme All-season, all-terrain performance designed for light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro HT All-season highway tires designed for light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro HP2 & Dynapro HP2 Plus High-performance designed for luxury SUVs Hankook Dynapro HPX All-season premium touring designed for SUVs Hankook Dynapro MT2 All-season designed for off-road traction on light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro XT Off-road, all-season performance designed for rugged terrains $40 Laufenn I FIT Ice Winter tires designed for control and traction Laufenn G FIT 4S & G FIT AS All-season touring designed with extended tread life Laufenn S FIT AS Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for handling and high speed Laufenn X FIT AT All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs Laufenn X FIT HP High-performance, all-season tires designed for SUVs Laufenn X FIT HT All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck & SUVs Laufenn X FIT Van All-season designed for light trucks and commercial vans

For more information on the Hankook Fall into Savings rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

