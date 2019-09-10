Fall into the Season with Special Events and Experiences on Miami Beach

"As temperatures start to cool across the country, Miami Beach stays hot with unique activities and experiences that make the destination like no other place in the world," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "From film festivals and LGBTQ events to culinary and wine tastings on the sand, Miami Beach is the perfect backdrop for a fall getaway."

Miami Beach's seven miles of pristine beaches naturally attracts visitors from around the globe and this year's schedule of fall events provides couples, solo travelers and families with an abundance of autumnal options to enjoy. Starting in mid-September through the end of November, visitors can fall into the season with a Miami Beach twist.

"Fall brings a new selection of experiences to travelers and locals that can only be found on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "As a destination, we work to bring a mix of events and festivals that enhance anyone's vacation or staycation."

To help visitors map out the best ways to experience fall on Miami Beach, the MBVCA has hand-selected a number of options and encourages all future travelers to follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook and Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter for additional details on the season's offerings:

Miami Spice on Miami Beach (Through Sept. 30)

It's the most delicious time of the year on Miami Beach with the return of Miami Spice. Through September 30, foodies are invited to dig in to Miami Beach's eclectic and global culinary style at participating Miami Beach restaurants that are featuring pre-fix menus for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). Visitors can taste their way through a collection of restaurants including iconic destinations and award-winning newcomers bringing bold flavors and experiences to the table.

Aqua Girl (Oct. 3-6)

Aqua Girl is a four-day festival and the largest gay women's charity event in the country. Every year thousands of women from all over the world travel to South Beach to celebrate their lives—laughing, swimming, sharing, dancing and playing together. Jetsetters can stay and play for an all women's weekend at the exclusive oceanfront resort - Marseilles Hotel.

South Beach Seafood Festival (Oct. 22-26)

The iconic South Beach Seafood Festival introduces the globally-recognized stone crab season every October in an unforgettable way. This isn't a typical seafood festival in South Florida, it's an exclusive South Beach experience that showcases the talents of South Florida's leading chefs and culinary masterminds with a variety of lively events. The seafood festival is also a great cause for the CI Foundation's EAT SMART program, which provides healthy meals and nutritional guidance to Florida's youth.

Miami International Auto Show (Nov. 1-10)

Held every year with over a million square feet of exhibit space, the Miami International Auto Show is one of the top five auto shows in the U.S. It welcomes car enthusiasts, families, shoppers and tech-geeks alike to enjoy the grandiose displays at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Attendees can look at some of the latest models of cars, trucks and SUVs from more than 40 of the world's top auto manufacturers.

Miami Beach Pop Festival (Nov. 8-10)

The Miami Beach Pop festival includes three days of live music, art and cuisine where travelers can connect with other music enthusiasts to experience the diversity of culture that Miami Beach has to offer. The festival invites travelers and locals to the sandy shores of South Beach to experience flashes of joy, music, and inspiration. Festivals feature a distinct lineup of various Grammy award-winning artists, iconic musicians, and local rising stars.

Celebrity Beach Soccer (Nov. 23)

Fans of "fútbol" can head to North Beach Bandshell to watch A-list celebrities, super models and athletes play a friendly soccer game, all in the name of a good cause. Supporting Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Celebrity Beach Soccer event will have the crowd saying, "goooooal!" complete with a line up local high school band performances and specialty matches.

For more information, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, with first place in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority