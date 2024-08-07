Fall Travel Trends: Travel Is Up 8% and Italy Takes Top Destination

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the threat of frequent travel disruptions and an extremely active hurricane season , travel is still up by over 8% this fall, according to Squaremouth.com, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace.

Analyzing traveler spending data from thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for trips this fall, Squaremouth reveals the top autumn travel and spending trends of 2024.

Trip Costs Are Up Over 30%

The cost of travel has continued to rise throughout 2024 , and this fall is no exception. Average fall trip costs have gone up over 36% in a single year from $5,907 in 2023, to a staggering $8,056 this fall.

Americans Are Flocking to Italy

For the first time in over a decade, Italy is the most popular fall destination for Squaremouth users, surpassing the US and Mexico. Over 12% of American travelers are opting to travel to Italy this year, compared to only 8% last fall.

Other Notable Stats:

Of the top 10 fall destinations, Mexico has the lowest average trip cost of $3,526 , while Japan has the highest average trip cost at over $9,000 , more than double that of Mexico.

Top 10 2024 Fall Destinations:

Destination % of Travelers Average Trip Cost Italy 12.10 % $8,029 United States 10.43 % $4,908 Mexico 5.71 % $3,526 Great Britain 4.90 % $5,939 Spain 4.32 % $6,778 France 4.17 % $7,176 Canada 3.99 % $6,415 Greece 3.82 % $8,595 Japan 3.16 % $9,004 Portugal 3.02 % $7,134

Boomers Take the Most Trips

While travel is up overall, Boomers are leading the travel game this fall, making up nearly half of all travelers at 47%, up from 34% last year.

Notable Stats:

Gen Z makes up the smallest percentage of travelers this fall at 9%, down over 18% from last year.

The Silent generation has made the biggest leap in the number of travelers this fall, up 44% from last year.

Generation % of Travelers 2024 2023 % Change YOY Boomers 47 % 34 % +38 % Gen X 17 % 25 % -32 % Millennial 14 % 21 % -33 % Silent 13 % 9 % +44 % Gen Z 9 % 11 % -18 %

