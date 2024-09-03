Downtown Date Night Experience Part II: A Night in New Orleans

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the phenomenal success of the first Downtown Date Night Experience, the Rocky Mount Event Center and Rocky Mount Parks & Recreation Athletic Department are back with Downtown Date Night Part II: A Night in New Orleans. This exclusive event will kick-off the annual Down East Viking Classic weekend.

Famed New Orleans-Based Band Brings the Big Easy to the Rocky Mount Event Center

A Night in New Orleans will take place at the Event Center on Friday, September 20. Bringing the Big Easy vibe to Downtown Rocky Mount will be the famous, world-renowned Brass-A-Holics band, along with the North Carolina-based neo-soul band NiiTO, which is returning by popular demand.

Since 2010, the Brass-a-Holics have been taking their unique sound around the world. Steeped into the deep musical culture of New Orleans, the band brings a heavy dose of go-go funk to the New Orleans brass sound. In a blending of musical cultures stemming from cities separated by more than a thousand miles, a Brass-a-Holics live show takes the New Orleans brass band culture and infuses it with the electricity of Washington D.C.'s go-go.

The resulting sound is both captivating and unique. The band consists of core New Orleans brass elements- trumpet, trombone, saxophone- and adds a full drum set, percussion, keyboard, bass and electric guitar, giving the band limitless options to explore new sonic territory. Whether performing their original music or using the framework of hit pop songs as springboards for fiery improvisations, there is something in the set to appeal to every music fan. Once the music starts, the demographics blend, and a brand-new experience is created- one that leaves one-of-a-kind memories that live on long after the last note.

NiiTO, the band hailing from Raleigh-Durham, is generating a buzz as they prepare to grace Downtown Date Night once again with the Brass-A-Holics. Renowned for their captivating blend of soulful vocals and exceptional instrumental talents, NiiTO delivers a musical experience that defies traditional genre boundaries. Their music seamlessly weaves together elements of R&B, pop, funk, soul, jazz and blues to create a truly unique and unforgettable sound that resonates with audiences of all tastes. Guests can be ready to be swept away by the infectious energy and creativity of NiiTO at Downtown Date Night.

Guests attending the event, are encouraged to embrace the vibrant spirit of Margi Gras by donning their most extravagant and colorful outfits. The evening promises a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and entertainment that captures the essence of New Orleans' festive culture.

Adding to the excitement is a gourmet buffet meticulously crafted by acclaimed guest Chef Malik Williams, offering a tantalizing array of mouthwatering dishes inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Louisiana. This culinary experience will undoubtedly elevate the event, providing guests with an unforgettable night of indulgence and celebration. As an extra special treat to complement the meal, each ticket purchase will include a glass of champagne or a glass of red or white wine. In addition, there will be a variety of adult beverages available throughout the night for guests to enjoy. Additional food items will be available to purchase from the in-house concessions.

With over 100 events under its belt for 2024, Eastern North Carolina's award-winning venue concluded its fiscal year on a high note, boasting an impressive economic impact that surpassed $17 million. This marked a substantial increase of more than $3 million when compared to the previous year's figures. The positive growth in economic impact highlights the venue's continued success and importance within the region, showcasing its ability to attract visitors and contribute significantly to the local economy.

To purchase tickets for Downtown Date Night Part II: A Night in New Orleans guests can visit rockymountevents. Admission has two options: For $85.00, guest receive general admission, a gourmet dinner buffet, and one glass of champagne, red, or white wine; General admission for $40 includes admissions only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., while dinner will be served from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. to close out the night.

