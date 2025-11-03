FAMEL debuts at EICMA

The company's in-house R&D centre, focused on connectivity, design, and innovation, shows that its vision extends beyond motorcycles: it's a new culture of electric mobility that blends technology, performance, emotion, community, and sustainability.

At EICMA, FAMEL will present the E-XF, inspired by the brand's past, but focused on modern electric engineering. Powered by a 5.5 kW motor and offering up to 120 km of range, the E-XF brings classic café-racer style into the electric age. The starting price of around €7,000 offers an accessible entry point into European-built performance (Hall7, Booth A14).

The first 100 E-XF units are scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

FAMEL's innovative potential and ambition led it to create a new electric scooter concept that will be previewed at EICMA. This concept is designed for B2C and B2B urban mobility and targets one of the fastest-growing segments in electric mobility.

«FAMEL stands for emotion and engineering. We are building a brand representing European innovation and the spirit of today's mobility. In Milan, we want to connect with strategic partners and distributors, who believe that the future of mobility must be electric and human-centered, says Joel Sousa, FAMEL CEO.

FAMEL, backed by the NOVUS Fund, managed by Magnify Capital Partners in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento, shows that the brand is writing a new chapter built on technology, purpose and its potential to reach international markets.

Founded in 1949, FAMEL became one of Portugal's most iconic motorcycle brands. Between the 50s and the 90s, FAMEL motorcycles were so popular in Portugal that their name became a cultural expression known to this day: "F***-se, A Mota É Linda", which translates to "F***, this bike is beautiful".

In the 90s, the company pioneered electric mobility with the FAMEL Electron. Today, it redefines urban mobility from Portugal to Europe. +Info: www.ride-famel.com

NOVUS Fund, managed by Magnify Capital Partners in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento, supports small and medium-sized Portuguese companies that integrate AI, green-economy principles and innovation into their growth strategies.

