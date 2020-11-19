Families Adjust to Celebrate in a COVID World, TGI Fridays® Responds with Rainbow Cake and Platter Delivery

"We know people are going to be missing friends and loved ones this holiday season as everyone tries to hold safe celebrations," said Sara Bittorf , TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer. "So, we wanted to give the gift of our own signature TGI Fridays holiday cheer to help people find new ways to be festive this year. Our new Rainbow Cake is sure to bring a smile to everyone's faces."

The new Rainbow Cake is a TGI Fridays exclusive created by celebrity baker, Buddy Valastro at Carlo's Bakery. Six perfectly stacked layers of bright rainbow-colored vanilla cake are filled with a sweet vanilla icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles to create a deliciously joyful addition to any holiday dining table. Fridays also added a new Holiday Pasta which is a festive red-and-white-striped cheese tortelloni tossed with sautéed chicken and broccoli in a rich, creamy Alfredo sauce. It's available as an entrée or in family-sized portions to go.

In addition to the new dessert, Fridays has all its legendary classic family meal bundles and platters on board, like the family sized Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta, Fridays Classic App Platter, Traditional and Boneless Wing Platters, Famous Whiskey Glazed Ribs Platter, and 10 other iconic fan favorites. Keeping That Fridays Feeling™ is how Fridays is keeping "normal" on the menu for all those hungry for pre-pandemic days.



Fridays has also revamped its online ordering and curbside pickup process. Guests can order ahead directly from Fridays site at participating locations, schedule their preferred pickup times, apply gift cards as payments, and customize their entire experience. Also gusts can enjoy a completely contactless experience through technology that will alert the restaurant upon arrival.

"Ordering ahead from Fridays for the holidays is a great way to dine deliciously while taking the pressure off of what's been a stressful year for so many," said Bittorf. "When it comes down to it, we want to make the holiday season as appetizing, effortless, and as enjoyable as possible."

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

[email protected]

888-869-7899

SOURCE TGI Fridays

Related Links

https://www.tgifridays.com

