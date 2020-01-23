Families and Teachers to Rally at State Capitol During National School Choice Week

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A variety of education options will come together to celebrate educational freedom at a rally at the Kansas Statehouse at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The rally is the flagship event for National School Choice Week and will feature remarks by students, teachers, and supporters. Attendees will also enjoy musical and artistic performances from talented students.

The Kansas Statehouse is located at SW 8th & SW Van Buren.

This event, the 6th annual rally in the statehouse, is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Each year brings more families and students to make their voice heard in Topeka on school choice," said James Franko, president of the Kansas Policy Institute. "Each of my own children have different educational needs and we're happy to celebrate homeschools, tax credits, private schools, and great public schools as different ways to meet the individual needs of Kansas students. We're here to celebrate that no student should be forced into a one-sized-fits-all system."

The event is organized by the Kansas Policy Institute, Americans for Prosperity, Urban Preparatory Academy of Wichita, Northfield School for the Liberal Arts, ACE Scholarships, Kansas City Kansas Catholic Archdiocese, and the Wichita Catholic Diocese.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kansas.

