Families, Teachers to Share School Choice Stories at Kentucky Capitol Celebration on Jan. 25

National School Choice Week

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2024 legislative session poised to debate K-12 education, Kentucky students, parents and educators will meet at the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 25, to share what school choice means to them. Kentucky's flagship event for National School Choice Week will elevate the voices of students who have benefitted from school choice.

The Capitol Celebration will take place at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda (700 Capital Avenue, Frankfort, Ky.). Featuring student and parent speakers from St. Gregory, Notre Dame, Holy Angels and the Dream Center Christian Academy School, the press conference-style event will highlight educational opportunities in the Commonwealth and why families want to support school choice. Hosted by EdChoice KY, the event is open to the press and the public.

Kentucky's K-12 options have grown for families over the past three years, from open enrollment options expanding to a tuition-free, full-time online public school opening for students across the state. Nonetheless, Kentucky has no state-run private school choice programs available, and is one of just a handful of states with no public charter schools open to students.

"Every state that borders Kentucky has educational choice programs with overwhelmingly positive results, and we are losing out," said Moe Lundrigan, president of EdChoice KY. "Allowing every family to choose the K-12 educational options that best fit their children should not be seen as a luxury. There is nothing luxurious about a parent making sacrifices and struggling to navigate an education system that is not meeting the needs of their child. Kentucky's students deserve the best education possible."

EdChoice Kentucky is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on informing the Commonwealth about educational choice programs. 

The Capitol Celebration is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 200 of these celebrations will take place in Kentucky schools and homes.

For more information, visit edchoiceky.com or schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

