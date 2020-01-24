Families to Celebrate Education, Explore School Options at Mobile School Choice Fair

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will explore an array of local school options and educational resources at the Mobile School Choice Fair, one of the largest events planned in Alabama during National School Choice Week. Besides representatives from community schools and organizations, the fair will feature balloon artists, face-painting, a DJ, and refreshments.

All parents, families, and school leaders are invited to attend this free and informative celebration of K-12 education, which will take place 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Mobile Convention Center. Attendees are asked to RSVP in advance at bit.ly/mobile-fair.

The Mobile School Choice Fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"All children deserve the confidence to thrive," said Julie Emory-Johnson, executive director of Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. "Like most things, schools are not one size fits all. We want the children of Alabama to have access to the educational environment that is right for them. It's not about a system, it's about each and every student getting what they need."

The school fair is hosted by Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund. Established in 2013, Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund provides tax-credited scholarships to low-income K-12 children across Alabama to attend the public or private school of their choice.

The Mobile Convention Center is located at 1 South Water St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

