Families to Celebrate School Choice at 'Options in Education Fest'

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During National School Choice Week, several hundred Oregon parents and students will explore school choices at an "Options in Education Fest" on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fun, informative festival will shed a positive light on Portland-area schools and learning resources and provide families a positive space to explore the best school fit for their family.

The "Options in Education Fest" will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oaks Amusement Park's Dance Pavilion. Families are invited to meet school representatives from around the city and network with parents, educators, and community members involved in supporting better education choices for all students. While parents explore school options, children can enjoy face painting, a photo booth, balloon art, cookies and drinks, and other fun and games.

This free public event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School choice is the most important thing that we can have in Oregon!" said Bobbie Jager, coordinator for the event. "We know that children all learn differently and that options in education will provide the pathways for them to succeed. Hosting National School Choice Week events in Oregon annually has been such a blessing as I have met parents that are so grateful for choices! Our event is called 'Options in Education Fest' because that's exactly what it is: a festival of schools and parents can come see opportunities for their children."

Oaks Amusement Park is located at 7805 SE Oaks Park Way. Families can register for the free event at optionsineducationfest.com.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/oregon.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

