Families to Celebrate School Choice Week with Coffee, Cocoa, and Conversations

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This School Choice Week, families are invited to grab a warm cup of specialty coffee and munch on a pastry at an education-themed meet and greet with other families and legislators.

The "Coffee and Cocoa with Your State Legislators" event will take place 8-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 and give parents the opportunity to ask legislators questions, network with other parents, and discuss education options in Arizona.

The event will take place at the Phoenix State Capitol Rose Garden at 1700 W. Washington St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Parents will have the opportunity to discuss school success stories with legislators and invite them to see their schools in action," said Barbara Duncan, vice president of Quality Schools. "Not to mention that the coffee and cocoa will be delicious."

Choose A School Arizona helps families find the best education for their children and helps quality schools tell their stories and find students. Choose A School does this work through social media, strategic events, attending community events throughout the state, and one-on-one parent outreach.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

