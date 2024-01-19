Families to Meet New Schools at Pittsburgh Fair, Join in National Celebration of Learning

Free fair to offer strolling magician, inflatable obstacle course, photo booth, and more

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum for improving K-12 options is strong in Pittsburgh this year. Families and educators will unite to raise awareness about educational opportunities and make fun memories at a school fair at the Hosanna House on Saturday Jan. 27.

Hosted by PA Families for Education Choice, the fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. and feature more than 35 schools and community vendors in the Pittsburgh area, including public charter schools, distance learning options, Christian private schools, leadership schools, arts academies, and local nonprofits. Besides offering school information, the event will be jam-packed with kid-friendly fun, including an inflatable obstacle course, a magician, and an airbrush tattoo artist. Free books and snacks will also be available.

The goal of the event? To celebrate learning and support parents in understanding and navigating the marketplace of schools in Pennsylvania.

The school fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 800 of these celebrations will take place in Pennsylvania. These include a capitol celebration in Harrisburg, spirit weeks and contests across Pennsylvania schools, and the Gulf Tower and Koppers Building in Pittsburgh lighting up in yellow and red to mark the Week.

"As a parent, I know how difficult it can be to find the right school for your child. Families are ever-changing, as are the needs of their children. We want you to have information about education options at your fingertips," said Sharon Sedlar, founder of PA Families for Education Choice. "This event is an opportunity to see as many amazing Pittsburgh area education options and child resources as possible. Helping parents find the best educational fit for their family is our top priority."

PA Families for Education Choice is hosting this free community event. PA Families for Education Choice supports parents in the pursuit of education for all children, regardless of economic status or zip code, having full access to a wealth of quality education options to suit them.

The Hosanna House is located at 807 Wallace Ave.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at pittsburghschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

