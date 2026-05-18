Family Bonds Foundation Opens Next Round of Nominations Following Record Fundraiser at Travel Leaders Network's EDGE

Travel industry encouraged to nominate individuals and communities in need ahead of July 15 deadline

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Bonds Foundation, the charitable arm of Internova Travel Group, has opened nominations for its next round of grants after raising a record $238,000 during its Spring Fundraiser at Travel Leaders Network's EDGE conference. The Foundation provides assistance to individuals, families and communities facing hardship. Anyone in the travel industry may nominate someone in need, whether or not that person works in travel or is affiliated with Internova.

The record-breaking fundraising total will support grants for people and communities facing unexpected challenges, reinforcing the Foundation's mission to serve both the travel industry and communities around the world.

"This record is a testament to the generosity of our industry," said Jackie Friedman, President of the Family Bonds Foundation. "Every dollar raised helps us support people and communities facing unexpected challenges. We know how life can throw unexpected curve balls, and how important it is that Family Bonds is able to step up and lend a helping hand. We encourage anyone in travel who knows someone in need to submit a nomination."

Family Bonds grants are open to anyone in need, provided they are nominated by someone in the travel industry. Nominees do not need to work in travel or be affiliated with Internova or its brands. In addition to supporting individuals and families experiencing hardship, the Foundation also provides grants to organizations and communities affected by crisis and disaster.

In recent years, Family Bonds has supported relief efforts connected to the Los Angeles wildfires, Maui fires and the war in Ukraine, among other humanitarian and disaster recovery initiatives.

"EDGE 2026 always energizes our Network, and seeing how members rallied around Family Bonds was something really special," said Lindsay Pearlman, President of Travel Leaders Network, an Internova Travel Group company. "Reaching a record of $238,000 is a proud moment for our entire community. There is no industry more generous, more community-minded, or more committed to lifting others up than ours."

The next nomination deadline is July 15, 2026. Anyone in the travel industry is encouraged to nominate an individual, family, organization or community in need.

To nominate someone or make a donation, visit Family Bonds Foundation.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

CONTACT:

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SOURCE Internova Travel Group