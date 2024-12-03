Family Care Center Earns a Three-Year Prestigious CARF Accreditation for Adult Mental Health IOP in Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, a leading national behavioral health care provider, has earned a maximum allowed three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its adult mental health Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program (IOP) in Colorado. This prestigious accreditation highlights Family Care Center's commitment to delivering care that meets and exceeds rigorous industry standards.

"CARF accreditation reflects our dedication to high-quality outpatient mental health care," said Dr. Tasha Kalhorn.

Through accreditation, CARF assists service providers in demonstrating value by the quality of their services and meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards. Family Care Center underwent a thorough and rigorous survey review across 300+ standards for excellence, including evidence-based practices, outcome measurement and improvement, provider performance management, quality enhancement, person-centered planning and service delivery and cultural sensitivity.

"CARF accreditation reflects our dedication to high-quality outpatient mental health care," said Dr. Tasha Kalhorn, Senior Director of the Intensive Outpatient Program at Family Care Center. "Since launching our small IOP cohorts this spring, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive. IOP offers a critical solution for those needing higher-level care without the disruption and or the restriction of inpatient treatment, and the results have been exceptional."

Family Care Center's adult mental health IOP provides an intermediate level of care to distressed patients struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, life circumstances and other mental health symptoms. The program aims to reduce hospitalizations whenever possible and serves as a bridge for those transitioning from acute inpatient care.

The success of the company's six-month IOP pilot program underscores its ability to achieve meaningful patient outcomes. Ninety-three percent of participants made significant progress, meeting treatment goals for depression, anxiety and PTSD, demonstrating the program's effectiveness. In addition, 100% of referring providers said that the program helped their patients, and they would refer to Family Care Center IOP again.

Earning CARF accreditation reaffirms Family Care Center's leadership in behavioral health care and emphasizes its commitment to providing high-quality and measurable, patient-centered mental health services.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

About CARF

Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. One of the top accrediting bodies for behavioral health, CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

