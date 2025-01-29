Family Care Center Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation for Tennessee IOP

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, a national leader in behavioral health, has earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its adult mental health intensive outpatient program (IOP) in Tennessee. This marks the third state where Family Care Center has achieved this honor, following its success in Colorado and Texas.

Serving as a vital resource for individuals navigating depression, anxiety, trauma, or major life transitions, IOP helps to reduce hospitalizations for those needing a higher level of mental health care. It also acts as a crucial bridge for those transitioning from acute inpatient care to outpatient support, ensuring seamless continuity of care.

By earning CARF accreditation, Family Care Center demonstrated its dedication to quality through a rigorous review of over 300 standards, including evidence-based practices, outcome improvement, and person-centered, culturally sensitive care.

"Our CARF accreditation highlights our commitment to delivering compassionate care that empowers individuals to achieve meaningful and lasting results," said David Wood, Family Care Center's Regional Director of Tennessee. "We're proud to offer specialized tracks that focus on stabilizing and reducing mental health symptoms, resolving trauma, and building resilience skills to navigate life and promote lasting wellness."

The adult mental health IOP is part of Family Care Center's integrated care model, combining therapy, psychiatry, medication management and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). This comprehensive approach ensures each patient receives personalized, holistic support tailored to their unique needs, fostering better outcomes and a smoother path to recovery.

94% of IOP patients reported reduced depression

82% of IOP patients reported relief from anxiety

87% of IOP patients had fewer PTSD symptoms

For more details about Family Care Center's IOP, visit fccwellbeing.com.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

About CARF

Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. One of the top accrediting bodies for behavioral health, CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

