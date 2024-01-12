Family Care Center Expands Mental Health Support with New Clinic in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health providers, is expanding with a new outpatient clinic in Murfreesboro, TN, making integrated mental health care more accessible to Tennessee communities.

Family Care Center's rapid expansion in Tennessee reinforces its dedication to advancing mental well-being and delivering comprehensive mental health services to those in need. The company opened four Nashville-area clinics in 2023 and has several more Tennessee clinics opening in 2024.

Family Care Center's newest mental health clinic location in Murfreesboro provides talk therapy, psychiatry and TMS. Post this Family Care Center hosted a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 11. This is the fourth clinic to open in the Nashville area, with additional clinics following this year.

According to Mental Health America's 2023 State of Mental Health Report, Tennessee ranks 40th in access to mental health care, an issue that affects all ages from children to older adults. In fact, one in five Tennessee children have a mental health disorder, and a large percentage of children and adolescents with behavioral health challenges do not receive care.

In response to this pressing need, Family Care Center is steadfast in expanding critical access to mental healthcare throughout Rutherford County.

"As we extend our reach to Rutherford County, we are not just opening doors; we are tearing down barriers, ensuring that every Tennessean, from the youngest to the oldest, has a pathway to mental well-being," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Every journey towards mental health starts with access to quality care."

The new clinic in Murfreesboro will be staffed with 15 experienced therapists and prescribers for medication management needs. The clinic is also fully equipped with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology—an FDA-approved, non-invasive, non-medication-based approach to treating conditions such as depression and OCD. This groundbreaking treatment holds immense promise for those who may not have found relief through therapy and medication.

"We're excited to bring TMS treatment and multi-disciplinary, evidence-based behavioral health care to rural communities because we understand the impact it can make," said Regional Director and LPC-S David Wood. "Quality behavioral health care shouldn't require driving long distances or settling for virtual-only appointments. We provide care for children, individuals, couples and the entire family unit, all under one roof, right here in Murfreesboro."

Additionally, Family Care Center offers military, first responder and Veteran-focused care. "Whether it's addressing the impact of deployment, navigating post-traumatic stress, or assisting with the transition to civilian life, our trusted providers are here to provide empathetic care that recognizes and honors the sacrifices made by those in the military community," Wood added.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (615) 295-8272.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

