Family Care Center Expands Mental Health Support with New Clinic in Murfreesboro

News provided by

Family Care Center

12 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health providers, is expanding with a new outpatient clinic in Murfreesboro, TN, making integrated mental health care more accessible to Tennessee communities.

Family Care Center's rapid expansion in Tennessee reinforces its dedication to advancing mental well-being and delivering comprehensive mental health services to those in need. The company opened four Nashville-area clinics in 2023 and has several more Tennessee clinics opening in 2024.

Continue Reading
Family Care Center hosted a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 11. This is the fourth clinic to open in the Nashville area, with additional clinics following this year.
Family Care Center hosted a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 11. This is the fourth clinic to open in the Nashville area, with additional clinics following this year.

According to Mental Health America's 2023 State of Mental Health Report, Tennessee ranks 40th in access to mental health care, an issue that affects all ages from children to older adults. In fact, one in five Tennessee children have a mental health disorder, and a large percentage of children and adolescents with behavioral health challenges do not receive care.

In response to this pressing need, Family Care Center is steadfast in expanding critical access to mental healthcare throughout Rutherford County.

"As we extend our reach to Rutherford County, we are not just opening doors; we are tearing down barriers, ensuring that every Tennessean, from the youngest to the oldest, has a pathway to mental well-being," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Every journey towards mental health starts with access to quality care."

The new clinic in Murfreesboro will be staffed with 15 experienced therapists and prescribers for medication management needs. The clinic is also fully equipped with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology—an FDA-approved, non-invasive, non-medication-based approach to treating conditions such as depression and OCD. This groundbreaking treatment holds immense promise for those who may not have found relief through therapy and medication.

"We're excited to bring TMS treatment and multi-disciplinary, evidence-based behavioral health care to rural communities because we understand the impact it can make," said Regional Director and LPC-S David Wood. "Quality behavioral health care shouldn't require driving long distances or settling for virtual-only appointments. We provide care for children, individuals, couples and the entire family unit, all under one roof, right here in Murfreesboro."

Additionally, Family Care Center offers military, first responder and Veteran-focused care. "Whether it's addressing the impact of deployment, navigating post-traumatic stress, or assisting with the transition to civilian life, our trusted providers are here to provide empathetic care that recognizes and honors the sacrifices made by those in the military community," Wood added.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (615) 295-8272.

About Family Care Center
Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center

Also from this source

Novel Brain Stimulation Technique Shows Promise in Patients with Hard-to-Treat Depression

Novel Brain Stimulation Technique Shows Promise in Patients with Hard-to-Treat Depression

By making slight modifications to an already approved brain stimulation technique called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), researchers have...
Family Care Center Launches Fourth Austin Clinic in Cedar Park

Family Care Center Launches Fourth Austin Clinic in Cedar Park

With the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Cedar Park clinic and more clinic openings to follow, Family Care Center continues its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.