Family Care Center Expands Mental Health Support with New Nashville West End Clinic

Family Care Center

31 Jan, 2024, 15:23 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health providers, is celebrating the opening of its newest clinic in Nashville's West End neighborhood. This marks the company's fourth outpatient mental health clinic in the Nashville area, with plans for continued growth in the upcoming months.

Family Care Center hosted a ribbon cutting with the Nashville Chamber to celebrate the opening of its newest outpatient clinic in Nashville's West End neighborhood. With four mental health clinics in Tennessee already, more clinics are set to open this year, providing greater access to therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation.
According to research from the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illnesses continue to affect tens of millions of people each year. Yet, estimates suggest that only half of people with mental illnesses receive treatment. Family Care Center's mission is to address these issues by delivering comprehensive outpatient mental health services to those in need.

"We believe an integrated approach to care drives positive patient journeys," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Having four clinics open and a fifth on the way is making a big difference for people in the community. Nashville has fantastic providers and we've been able to bring them together to offer comprehensive care throughout the metro area."

The new West End clinic offers multi-disciplinary mental health services with 15 experienced therapists and prescribers for medication management needs. It is also fully equipped with technology—an FDA-approved, non-invasive, non-medication-based approach to treating conditions such as depression and OCD. This groundbreaking treatment offers hope for those who haven't found relief with therapy and medication.

"We're thrilled to extend our mental health services to another convenient location in Nashville, providing therapy, medication management and TMS services all under one roof," said Regional Director and LPC-S David Wood. "Whether you're a child, individual, couple, or a family, everyone can now access the mental health support they need at a single location without being put on a waitlist."

Appointments are available with many insurance plans accepted, though staff can also work with out-of-network insurance coverage.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center
Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

