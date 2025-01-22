Family Care Center Expands with Eighth Tennessee Clinic in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health challenges continue to impact lives nationwide, and Tennessee is no exception. In fact, Tennessee ranks 43rd in the nation for mental health access. To help address this growing need for more care options, Family Care Center is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Hendersonville—marking its eighth location in Tennessee.

Family Care Center's Hendersonville, TN clinic offers therapy, psychiatry services, and innovative treatments like TMS. Post this Family Care Center celebrated the opening of its eighth Tennessee clinic with a ribbon-cutting event in Hendersonville. The new outpatient mental health clinic has therapists, psychiatrists, advanced practice providers, and psychologists who see patients of all ages in one convenient location.

"Our expansion into Hendersonville reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing Tennessee's critical and growing mental health needs," said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of Family Care Center. "By expanding our locations across the state, we're making outpatient mental health services more accessible and ensuring that Tennesseans can receive the care they need, when and where they need it."

The new clinic offers a wide range of mental health services for all ages, including therapy, psychiatric assessments, medication management, and cutting-edge treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is an FDA-approved, non-invasive therapy that provides new hope for those battling conditions like depression and OCD when traditional treatments haven't worked.

Family Care Center's commitment to transforming lives through behavioral health care is evident in its outstanding outcomes. While the national benchmark for positive mental health outcomes is 52%, the organization consistently achieves significantly higher results. For instance, 85.5% of patients treated for depression and 86.1% of those treated for anxiety experienced a significant decrease in symptoms within six months.

"Our integrated approach ensures patients of all ages—children, adults, couples, and families—receive the support they need in one convenient location," said Amy Shelton, Associate Regional Director of Family Care Center in Tennessee. "With such a high percentage of our patients experiencing significant improvements in their mental health, we're not just providing care—we're delivering solutions that help our community thrive."

The Hendersonville clinic is in-network with many Tennessee insurance providers, including Aetna, Ascension, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tricare, and others, making it easier for patients to access high-quality care without facing long wait times or financial barriers.

For more information about Family Care Center, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

