Family Care Center Launches Tampa Clinic, Making Integrated Mental Health Care More Accessible

Outpatient appointments are now available with therapists, psychiatrists and more

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health providers, is expanding with a new outpatient clinic in Tampa, making integrated mental health care more accessible to individuals, couples, families and Veterans in Hillsborough County.

A new Family Care Center clinic is now open in Tampa, providing comprehensive, outpatient mental health care. Post this Family Care Center clinicians hosted a grand opening event on April 25. Its new outpatient clinic provides talk therapy, psychiatric services and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a highly effective FDA-approved treatment for depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and more. Appointments are available now with therapists, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals.

According to a Tampa Bay Thrives' survey, 45% of Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk County residents responded yes when asked if they needed support for emotional or mental health challenges. This issue is compounded by the broader context of mental health care accessibility, as highlighted by Mental Health America, which ranks Florida 46th in access to mental health care.

"Accessible mental health care is crucial for the well-being of our community," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "At Family Care Center, we're proud to be in-network with major insurance providers, including TRICARE, making quality treatment affordable and attainable for all."

The new clinic in Tampa provides comprehensive behavioral health care, offering multi-disciplinary outpatient services such as talk therapy, psychiatric care and groundbreaking transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology. TMS is an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment that provides hope for those struggling with conditions like depression and OCD who may not have found relief through traditional therapy and medication.

"Offering integrated behavioral health services under one roof is a significant advantage for our patients," stated Clinic Director Dr. Aaron Avallone, a board-certified psychiatrist. "Whether you're a child, individual, couple, or a family, everyone can now access the mental health support they need at a single location without being put on a waitlist."

The new clinic, located conveniently off I-275, offers both in-person and virtual appointments. To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to start care at the new Tampa clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center