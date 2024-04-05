Family Care Center Opens Clarksville Clinic to Increase Access to Outpatient Mental Health Care

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health providers, is expanding with a new outpatient clinic in Clarksville, TN, making integrated mental health care more accessible to Montgomery County.

Family Care Center offers therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in an outpatient setting Post this Family Care Center's multidisciplinary team of clinicians provides evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, they offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a highly effective FDA-approved treatment for depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and more.

"As we continue our expansion throughout Tennessee, we're committed to breaking down stigma and delivering compassionate mental health care for all ages," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Whether you're a child, individual, couple, or a family, everyone can now access the mental health support they need at a single, convenient location."

The new clinic in Clarksville uniquely offers multi-disciplinary outpatient services such as talk therapy, psychiatric care and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology—an FDA-approved, non-invasive, non-medication-based approach to treating conditions such as depression and OCD.

"TMS is a groundbreaking treatment that is not often available in outpatient mental health clinics," said Family Care Center Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Weber. "It's highly effective and holds immense promise for those who may not have found relief through therapy and medication. In fact, of our patients who've participated in therapy, medication management and TMS, approximately 90% experienced a significant decrease in their depressive symptoms within six months."

Additionally, Family Care Center offers military, first responder and Veteran-focused care. "We're proud to support the entire military family, from parents and siblings to spouses, partners, children and all others connected to Veterans and active-duty service members," said Regional Director and LPC-S David Wood. "Whether it's addressing the impact of deployment, navigating post-traumatic stress, or assisting with the transition to civilian life, our experienced providers are here to provide empathetic care that recognizes and honors the sacrifices made by those in the military community," Wood added.

In-person and virtual appointments are now available, and most insurance is accepted, including TRICARE and VA benefits. To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

