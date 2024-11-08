Family Care Center Opens Georgetown Clinic to Address Mental Health Accessibility

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas continues to face significant challenges in providing adequate mental health care, ranking among the lowest in the nation for access to care in 2024. Long wait times, limited insurance coverage and not enough providers leave many Texans struggling to get the mental health help they need, making conditions like anxiety, depression and PTSD worse. These barriers to care highlight the urgent need for expanded resources to improve mental health outcomes across the state.

Family Care Center's psychiatrists, advanced practice providers, psychologists and therapists see patients of all ages. Post this Family Care Center celebrated the opening of its Georgetown, TX clinic with a ribbon-cutting event on November 7. The new outpatient clinic offers talk therapy, psychiatric services and the groundbreaking, FDA-approved transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.& & The company now operates five clinics in the Austin area with four additional clinics in San Antonio.

To address this issue, Family Care Center has added another behavioral health clinic in Georgetown, just north of Austin. The company, which expanded to Texas in 2023, now operates five clinics in the Austin area with four additional clinics in San Antonio.

"Opening our Georgetown clinic is not just a response to a pressing need; it's a crucial step in our mission to ensure that every Texan has access to the mental health care they deserve," said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of Family Care Center. "By bringing together a diverse team of psychiatrists, psychiatric advanced practice providers, psychologists and therapists, we are taking a comprehensive approach to meet the unique mental health needs of individuals and families in this underserved community."

The clinic offers comprehensive outpatient care, including talk therapy, psychiatric services and advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS, an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment, provides hope for people with conditions like depression and OCD who haven't found success with traditional therapies.

"Our integrated behavioral health approach provides patients with a seamless experience," said Clinic Supervisor Jami Stobaugh. "Children, adults, couples and families in our community can now access the mental health support they need in one convenient location with minimal wait times. It is amazing to see the mental health growth in Georgetown and the surrounding cities."

Additionally, the clinic is in-network with many Texas insurance providers, including Aetna, most Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas plans, Evernorth/Cigna, Humana Military/Tricare, Traditional Medicare and more. It also offers affordable self-pay options so patients can receive the specialized care they need without waiting months for an appointment.

For more information about Family Care Center, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

