Family Care Center Opens in Briargate, Addressing Mental Health Needs in Colorado Springs

Accepting new patients of all ages with most insurance accepted.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Colorado Springs in 2016, Family Care Center continues to match regional growth with increased access to mental health services in the community. The opening of its fifth Colorado Springs Clinic in Briargate underscores Family Care Center's ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of individuals, families, service members and Veterans as area population growth is on track to reach one million people.

The new outpatient clinic offers mental health services for patients of all ages. Appointments are now available. Post this Family Care Center celebrated the grand opening of its new Briargate mental health clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The clinic aims to provide exceptional behavioral health services to the Colorado Springs community, offering therapy, psychiatric services and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a groundbreaking, FDA-approved treatment for depression, OCD and other mental health conditions.

"At Family Care Center, we honor our roots and are committed to the values that founded our organization," said CEO Wayne Cavanaugh. "Our dedication to serving the mental health needs of Colorado Springs is unwavering, and we continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our community. The Briargate clinic allows us to support Northern Colorado Springs with greater access to the high-quality, compassionate care that our patients have come to expect."

Family Care Center's journey began when two U.S. Army Veterans founded the company with a singular mission: to provide compassionate, high-quality care for service members, Veterans and their families. Over the years, this mission has grown to encompass people of all ages and backgrounds, addressing a broad range of mental health conditions. Today, Family Care Center operates over 30 outpatient clinics nationwide, bringing specialized mental health care to communities that need it most.

"Our approach to mental health care is grounded in best-in-class, evidence-based practices, many of which are built upon innovations from military medicine," said Dr. John Yeaw, regional director of Family Care Center's Colorado Springs region. "The Briargate clinic's multidisciplinary staff collaborates closely to provide personalized care, addressing each patient's unique needs. This team includes psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed therapists and other mental health professionals who offer convenient appointment times that are available in days, not months."

In addition to individual, couples and family counseling and psychiatric services, the clinic also offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)—a groundbreaking, FDA-approved treatment for depression, OCD and other mental health conditions. It's a treatment that is often used when therapy and medication aren't enough. Family Care Center is Colorado's largest provider of TMS services and utilizes novel protocols that deliver over 90% positive patient outcomes.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With over 30 locations across Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

