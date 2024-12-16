Family Care Center Study Highlights New Approach to Treating Anxiety in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center has published promising new research on a groundbreaking treatment for patients with anxiety and major depressive disorder (MDD). The findings highlight the effectiveness of a novel sequential bilateral (SBL) repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) protocol in significantly reducing symptoms of anxiety (Segal et al., 2024).

The research evaluated 82 patients with MDD and moderate to severe anxiety who completed 30 SBL rTMS sessions. By the midpoint and end of treatment, patients experienced notable reductions in anxiety symptoms, as measured by Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) scores. The findings support Family Care Center's previously published study where this SBL protocol significantly reduced depressive symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (Segal et al., 2023).

Family Care Center's SBL protocol, developed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Weber, is unique in that it delivers high frequency to the left side, followed by a burst pattern, known as theta burst, to the right side. Results from both studies suggest that this novel rTMS approach may provide a new pathway forward for people dealing with both depression and anxiety. While the findings are promising, additional research is needed.

"This research underscores our dedication to exploring new ways to treat complex mental health conditions and advancing behavioral health," said Dr. Sabrina Segal, co-author of the study. "Addressing both depression and anxiety symptoms through advanced protocols like SBL rTMS offers new hope and can help improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for our patients."

Family Care Center has been at the forefront of TMS treatment since 2016, with more than 75,000 successful treatments. Their approach, which combines therapy, medication management and TMS, delivers 95% positive outcomes—far exceeding the national benchmark of 52%.

Detailed research methods and results can be viewed on sciencedirect.com. For more information about Family Care Center services, visit fccwellbeing.com.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

