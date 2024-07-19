Family Care Center's Westover Hills Clinic Now Open: Serving Mental Health Needs in San Antonio

Most insurance is accepted, and outpatient appointments are now available

SAN ANTONIO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center proudly announces the opening of its Westover Hills mental health clinic in San Antonio, expanding access to comprehensive mental health services for children, adolescents and adults. Offering a range of treatments, including therapy, psychiatric services and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), the new clinic is committed to providing personalized care to support the diverse needs of the San Antonio community.

According to Mental Health America, Texas ranks last in access to mental health care. With nearly one in five adults having a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year, Texans are facing a troubling problem. Nearly 500,000 people may battle mental illness in Bexar County alone, and without sufficient access to care, they won't be able to improve their mental well-being.

"Access to mental health care in San Antonio has been a significant challenge for many residents," said Family Care Center Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "The opening of Family Care Center's Westover Hills clinic is a much-needed solution, providing comprehensive services in one convenient outpatient location. By offering a range of treatment options and accepting most insurance plans, we are dedicated to making mental health care accessible and effective for Bexar County and surrounding areas."

The Westover Hills clinic offers in-person and virtual appointments for patients seeking individual or couples therapy, children's and teen therapy, family counseling and more. It also has psychiatrists on staff to provide evaluations and medication management support.

"At our new location, we are committed to providing exceptional behavioral health services right here in your community," said Regional Director Jessica Miller. "Patients can visit their therapist, psychiatrist, and other mental health providers under one roof, with appointments in days, not months. This is care where and when you need it."

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With over 30 locations across Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

