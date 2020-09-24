Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Celebrate Raising $2 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

"Many of our Family Dollar stores share neighborhoods with Club locations and we fully support Boys & Girls Clubs of America as they help our youth of today become leaders of tomorrow," said Mike Witynski, Dollar Tree's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our communities are at the heart of everything we do at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree and we would like to extend our deepest thanks to customers, vendors, associates and The Coca-Cola Company, whose generous support has provided meals for children and teens, youth programs and out-of-school services to thousands of families across the country."

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree were able to increase their annual giving to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to $2 million in 2020 thanks to purchases and donations from customers, along with donations from vendors, associates and the Company. Customers were invited to donate at registers and/or purchase participating Coca-Cola products through The Coca-Cola Company's 'Make Every Sip Count' year-round campaign at Family Dollar stores. In addition, the Company gift included corporate sponsorships to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Youth of the Year program and scholarships for Club teens.

"Boys & Girls Clubs have always continually evolved our programs and services, mobilizing to provide critical support for the urgent needs of young people, and while unprecedented, this year is no different. Today, Clubs are doing whatever it takes to create equity for kids by providing access to services that promote wellbeing, and academic programs to prevent learning loss and support virtual learning," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so thankful to have Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and The Coca-Cola Company as dedicated partners to our mission. Their support will help provide much needed resources for youth and families in local communities."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is one of 27 Clubs to receive a portion of $400,000 in grants through the 'Make Every Sip Count' campaign. The Club has modified its operations to support the needs of kids in their community including virtual programming and camps, opening during the school day to support virtual school, and continuing to offer a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow.

"Our Clubs are continuing to adapt and adjust to the everchanging landscape to keep our kids learning, engaged, having fun and staying safe," said Flint Fowler Ph.D., president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. "Thank you to Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and The Coca-Cola Company for providing much needed support for kids in our community. As we continue during this uncertain time, this support will help us continue to increase youth safety and well-being, combat learning loss and support virtual learning, and advance racial and social equity, while continuing to tackle other urgent needs in our community."

Boys & Girls Clubs still need support as many Clubs are now open all day assisting kids and teens with virtual programming. Shoppers can participate in the 'Make Every Sip Count' campaign by visiting their local Family Dollar store and purchasing qualifying Coca-Cola products, with 10 percent of purchases being donated to Boys & Girls Clubs.

To learn more about the 'Make Every Sip Count' campaign and to find a Family Dollar near you, visit Coke.com/MakeEverySipCount or FamilyDollar.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,479 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of August 1, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

