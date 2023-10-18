Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Adds Two Sales Executives

News provided by

FETV

18 Oct, 2023, 12:24 ET

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today that it has added two veteran sales executives to its ranks – Katie Lombardi, VP, Advertising Sales, and Matt Yox, VP, Advertising Sales. Katie Lombardi joins FETV from Paramount, where she served as Director, Advertising since 2020. Matt Yox joins FETV from Warner Bros. Discovery, where he served for over 16 years.

Continue Reading
Katie Lombardi
Katie Lombardi
Matt Yox
Matt Yox

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie and Matt to our team," said Michael DuPont, EVP, Advertising Sales for FETV and FMC. "Their expertise and experience are the perfect combination for further expanding FETV's business and relationships in the marketplace."

In the 2023-2024 Upfront, FETV achieved a 28% percent volume gain year-over-year. Four out of the five top dollar commitments were new to FETV, all coming from the pharmaceutical category. New agency partners included Magna, Havas, Icon, and OMD.

About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:
Adam Sumrall
Executive Vice President
[email protected]

SOURCE FETV

Also from this source

FETV Celebrates 10TH Anniversary in September

FETV Celebrates 10TH Anniversary in September

FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual...
Quincy, M.E. Coming to FETV August 28th

Quincy, M.E. Coming to FETV August 28th

FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.