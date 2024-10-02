Family Entertainment Television Launches Networks on Fubo TV

Both FETV and FMC Available to Fubo TV Customers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, parent company of family-friendly networks FETV and FMC, announced today that both FETV (Family Entertainment Television) and FMC (Family Movie Classics) have launched on Fubo TV, adding over one million subscribers to the distribution of each network.

"We're delighted to partner with Fubo to bring FETV and FMC to their growing offering of quality entertainment content," said Cara Conte, EVP Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. "We look forward to a successful collaboration that will greatly benefit Fubo subscribers."

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Dragnet. According to Nielsen, FETV's average audience in Primetime (7p-12a ET) ranks among the top 40 ad-supported cable networks.

Originally launched in 2021, FMC features classic films the whole family can enjoy. With a monthly rotation of films, FMC's October slate features some of the greatest films of all time, including Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939),

and The More the Merrier (1943).

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

