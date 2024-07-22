Family Entertainment Television Names Christine Carbia Vice President of National Sales

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, home to flagship network FETV and sister movie network Family Movie Classics (FMC), announced today Christine Carbia has been named Vice President of National Sales. Carbia will be based in New York and report to Michael DuPont, Executive Vice President of National Sales. Carbia arrives to Family Entertainment Television with nearly twenty-five years of industry experience, previously working at USA, SYFY, Fox Broadcasting, and E.W. Scripps.

"Joining Family Entertainment TV as Vice President of National Sales is an exciting opportunity," said Carbia. "I will draw on my relationships and experience to drive new business, supporting FETV's continued growth and success."

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine as our new Vice President of National Sales at Family Entertainment TV," said DuPont. "With over two decades of experience at industry leaders like USA, Fox Broadcasting, and E.W. Scripps, Christine brings unparalleled strategic sales acumen and a robust network of relationships. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving new business opportunities and elevating our network's market position."

