Family Entertainment Television Names Kyle Patten Senior Vice President of Performance Sales

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, home to flagship network FETV and sister movie network Family Movie Classics (FMC), announced today Kyle Patten has been named Senior Vice President of Performance Sales. Patten will be based in New York and report to Michael DuPont, Executive Vice President of National Sales. Patten brings over two decades of experience and expertise to the FETV Performance Sales Team, previously working at Turner Broadcasting, Discovery Communications, and most recently, serving as Vice President of Performance Sales at Univision.

"I am thrilled to join FETV as the new Head of Performance Sales," said Patten. "I look forward to building on FETV's and FMC's ongoing success by leveraging my twenty-plus years of experience to drive revenue growth and introduce new brands."

"We are delighted to have Kyle join our sales organization as head of the performance media team," said DuPont. "His expertise, industry relationships, and motivation are all critical attributes for growing both revenue and new advertising partners for the future."

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

