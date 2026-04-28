FETV Answers the Call with Car 54, Where Are You?

Classic Sitcom Premieres May 5th

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Car 54, Where Are You? will premiere May 5th in its regular timeslot, weekdays at 8:10a ET. As with all series on FETV, Car 54, Where Are You? will air in its original, uncut format.

Car 54 Where Are You?

"Car 54, Where Are You? is a perfect fit for FETV's audience – timeless, character-driven comedy that makes the whole family laugh," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "We're excited to welcome viewers to their mornings with a show that remains as clever and entertaining today as ever."

From creator Nat Hiken, Car 54, Where Are You? follows mismatched New York City police officers Toody and Muldoon – played by Joe E. Ross and Fred Gwynne – as they patrol the precinct with humor, heart, and plenty of comedic chaos. Known for its rapid-fire wit and unforgettable characters, the series aired on NBC and remains a standout of early 1960s television comedy.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Mediacom, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV