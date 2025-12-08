SpartanNash Celebrates Expansion of Supermercado Nuestra Familia Banner, Company Footprint with Topeka Grand Opening

"Our Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner is an exciting part of our portfolio of nearly 200 retail stores in 11 states, and we're proud to serve the Topeka community with fresh and authentic food solutions," said Jay Mahabir, Vice President, Retail Operations, SpartanNash. "Whether you're looking for specific ingredients and flavors or experimenting with new tastes, be sure to visit our newest location to see what's in store!"

The Topeka Supermercado Nuestra Familia — located at 2021 SE 29th Street — delivers a vibrant, market-style shopping experience with exciting features, including:

Full-service tortillería offering fresh, daily made corn and flour tortillas

Expanded bakery selection featuring tres leches cakes, gelatins, flans, and other traditional favorites

Broad assortment of authentic Hispanic produce, meat, grocery and dairy products

Abundant assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables and dried chiles and spices

Aguas frescas and horchata prepared daily for a refreshing experience

Convenient fresh-cut produce options designed to simplify meal preparation

Full-service carnicería with expertly trimmed meats available every day

Fresh cheeses, creams, hams, and hot food staples in the deli such as tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice

"Our new store is a true reflection of Topeka's vibrant Hispanic community, honoring its tastes and traditions," Supermercado Nuestra Familia Store Director Joaquin Castillo said. "We're excited to welcome shoppers with exceptional service from our Associates, an outstanding selection of authentic Hispanic grocery favorites and a one-stop shop for all your grocery staples."

The grand opening event featured a live performance from a local mariachi band and dance group, kid-friendly activities, sampling and swag giveaways. As part of the festivities, the store team presented a $5,000 donation to Highland Park High School, reinforcing SpartanNash's ongoing commitment to education and community development.

Later this month, SpartanNash will also celebrate the grand opening of its sixth Supermercado Nuestra Familia, introducing a smaller‑format, convenience‑focused grocery experience in Omaha, Neb. as part of its growing portfolio of stores that deliver the ingredients for a better life.

Serving communities since 2013, Supermercado Nuestra Familia is focused on quality, convenience and community, offering an abundant assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables and dried chiles and spices.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash