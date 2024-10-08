Family Financial and Integrity Partner to Provide Greater Financial Security to Underserved Communities

"Jack Yiu is exactly the type of dedicated, community-driven leader Integrity is proud to partner with," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His diligent focus on connection and service helps ensure that Family Financial agents leave their clients in a more secure place than when they found them. Remarkably committed to giving back, Jack also serves as an engaging trainer to thousands of new agents and a meaningful contributor to worthy causes in his community. Integrity's technology is designed to help service-focused agencies like Family Financial reach Americans more efficiently and effectively. Agencies around the country have seen the powerful 'Integrity Effect' that results in increased growth and opportunities — I'm excited for Family Financial to now experience the greater impact we can have by working closely together."

Putting the needs of agents and clients first has been key to Family Financial's rapid and consistent growth. The agency is built on the fundamental value of creating long-lasting relationships with its team of dedicated agents, as well as consumers and the community. Family Financial works to provide financial security to thousands of clients through a variety of life insurance products. The agency is also deeply involved with several charitable organizations in Southern California focused on improving the lives of community members facing housing insecurity and other difficult issues.

"Life insurance is a crucial but often overlooked part of a family's financial portfolio. Educating and protecting families is at the core of what we do," shared Jack Yiu, President of Family Financial. "At Family Financial, we're proud to have a diverse team that brings unique perspectives to the way we serve families. Partnering with Integrity is the most impactful way we can expand to help more consumers feel secure in their coverage. Integrity's resources — especially LifeCENTER and LeadCENTER — enable our team to work faster and smarter while reaching more consumers in need. Both solutions offer the type of efficiencies that help us enhance our services and better connect with underserved communities. I'm excited to contribute to Integrity's mission by shaping more successful futures for the many Americans who stand to benefit from our service."

The full spectrum of Integrity's proprietary life, health and wealth platform empowers agencies to expand and deepen connections with consumers who need holistic protection. Integrity's robust technology platform includes LeadCENTER, which instantaneously provides actionable, high-quality leads across any demographic. It also includes LifeCENTER, a proven platform that helps agents seamlessly manage and grow their business using Integrity's AI-enabled and voice-activated customer relationship management technology, Ask Integrity™. Family Financial will also access strategic leadership guidance, world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, as well as exciting product innovation that is redefining the financial service and insurance experience.

Like Yiu, Integrity's vast network of partners are servant leaders seeking to create more comprehensive financial and insurance offerings that better serve their communities. Together, these industry legends and icons are helping Americans plan for the good days ahead by building holistic solutions that transform the life, health and wealth experience for all stakeholders.

For more information about Family Financial's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/FamilyFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Family Financial and Insurance Services

Family Financial and Insurance Services is a leading independent insurance agency based in Arcadia, California, specializing in life insurance, and retirement planning and solutions. Founded in 2015, the agency is dedicated to helping families build protection portfolios that provide financial security at every stage of life. Family Financial takes pride in simplifying complex insurance choices, offering personalized solutions that meet the specific needs of each client. With a strong team of agents, Family Financial serves thousands of clients each year, focusing on delivering care and support that enhances quality of life. For Family Financial, protecting the future of American families is more than a service — it's a promise to be there to help guide them every step of the way.

